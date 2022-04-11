Bihar cop pushes for settlement in minor’s rape case, suspended

A police officer has been suspended for failing to file a complaint in the rape case of a minor in Bagaha town of West Champaran district and favouring a settlement of the case through an agreement among the villagers, the superintendent of police said on Sunday.

According to Bagaha superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jhadav, the station house officer of a mahila police station was suspended on Saturday evening after details of the agreement came to light.

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by her father’s uncle. According to the survivor, the accused had sexually abused her multiple times over the past 5-6 months.

“In the course of investigation, we came to know that matter pertaining to the rape of a minor girl was tried to be resolved through negotiation,” said SP Jadhav, terming it a sharp deviation from the standard operating procedure (SOP) in handling a case.

Jadhav said an agreement was signed between the accused and the family members of the survivor in February for compensation of ₹2 lakh to the family.

The girl’s family members said they approached the police on April 1 after the accused backed out from paying the compensation amount.

Police officials familiar with the case said the accused reached the Mahila police station when the survivor’s family members were present there. “Instead of lodging the complaint, the SHO favoured that the matter be sorted out amicably,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

According to the SP, the SHO favoured the settlement at the village level in a bid to keep the matter quiet.

In the agreement, a copy of which is with HT, the accused states that he “...had a physical relationship with a girl who is my relative. As a result, she conceived which had to be terminated on January 31, 2022...Will pay a compensation to the tune of ₹2 lakh for her marriage and maintanence...” The document was signed by 16 people .

“It was largely agreed upon owing to pressure brought by the accused on the girl’s family members. He fell on their feet and persuaded other co-villagers to reach a compromise. They should not have compromised come what may,” said a village resident.

Meanwhile, Bagaha police has registered a case in connection with the alleged rape under sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to jail on Saturday evening,” said SP Jadhav.