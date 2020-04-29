Bihar Covid-19 update: Tally reaches 366; 28 districts now affected

india

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:01 IST

The number of Covid-19 patients reached 366 in Bihar on Wednesday, after 20 more people tested positive for the disease in the state. Two people have died of the disease in the state so far, according to Union health ministry.

With Araria, Sitamarhi and Sheikhpura reporting their first cases, 28 of state’s 38 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving details about the number of cases, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said that six people - all men in the age range between 18 and 70 years - tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gopalganj district.

In addition, Kaimur reported four cases, including that of a four-year-old boy from Chainpur village which has become a hotspot. The remaining patients, including a woman aged 19 years, are from the district headquarters of Bhabhua.

Munger has the highest number of Covid-19 cases - 92 - followed by Patna (39), Nalanda (35), Rohtas (31) and Siwan (30).

Some villages in Buxar district are also Covid-19 hotspot; a 17-year-old boy tested Covid-19 positive in Naya Bhojpur village on Tuesday.

Till Tuesday evening, 19,851 samples have been tested at six approved laboratories in the state four at the state capital and one each at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi told the Centre that 38 lakh people in the state have so far downloaded the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. The highest number of downloads - 5.62 lakh - are from Patna followed by 1.81 lakh in the Muzaffarpur district, he said.