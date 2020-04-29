e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar Covid-19 update: Tally reaches 366; 28 districts now affected

Bihar Covid-19 update: Tally reaches 366; 28 districts now affected

Munger has the highest number of Covid-19 cases - 92 - followed by Patna (39), Nalanda (35), Rohtas (31) and Siwan (30).

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with officials during a video conference at Anne Marg, during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna on Tuesday.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with officials during a video conference at Anne Marg, during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna on Tuesday.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The number of Covid-19 patients reached 366 in Bihar on Wednesday, after 20 more people tested positive for the disease in the state. Two people have died of the disease in the state so far, according to Union health ministry.

With Araria, Sitamarhi and Sheikhpura reporting their first cases, 28 of state’s 38 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving details about the number of cases, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said that six people - all men in the age range between 18 and 70 years - tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gopalganj district.

In addition, Kaimur reported four cases, including that of a four-year-old boy from Chainpur village which has become a hotspot. The remaining patients, including a woman aged 19 years, are from the district headquarters of Bhabhua.

Munger has the highest number of Covid-19 cases - 92 - followed by Patna (39), Nalanda (35), Rohtas (31) and Siwan (30).

Some villages in Buxar district are also Covid-19 hotspot; a 17-year-old boy tested Covid-19 positive in Naya Bhojpur village on Tuesday.

Till Tuesday evening, 19,851 samples have been tested at six approved laboratories in the state four at the state capital and one each at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi told the Centre that 38 lakh people in the state have so far downloaded the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. The highest number of downloads - 5.62 lakh - are from Patna followed by 1.81 lakh in the Muzaffarpur district, he said.

tags
top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper