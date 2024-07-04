Bihar deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary assures action after 10 bridges collapse in 15 days in state

Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday assured action would be taken against the negligence of officials over frequent bridge collapses in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed the multiple bridge collapses in Bihar and said an investigation was ongoing and action would be taken (ANI Photo)(Samrat Choudhary-X)

10 bridges have collapsed in 15 days in the Saran, East Champaran, Araria, Madhubani, Kishanganj and Siwan districts of Bihar. No casualties have been reported in these incidents.

“I am getting each and everything investigated. I have given directions for swift action," ANI quoted the deputy chief minister as saying.

The deputy CM also assured people that he is taking note of those involved in the building of the bridges, “I will get a list issued - when was it built, who built it. As per the information we have received, they were built by recommendations of several MLAs. Action will be taken against negligent officers.”

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their silence on the frequent bridge mishaps. In his post on X, he said in Hindi, “They are wondering how they can convert this auspicious corruption into Jungle Raj?”

A PIL has also been filed by advocate Brajesh Singh, requesting a structural audit of the bridges, especially in light of the heavy rainfall Bihar is experiencing.

Kumar, on Wednesday, ordered the Road Construction Department(RCD) and Rural Works Department (RWD) to identify bridges in the state which require urgent repairs.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has suspected a conspiracy behind the multiple bridges that have collapsed in a short period of time. “Two months ago, we didn’t witness any incidents of bridges collapsing in the state. Now, bridges are collapsing continuously, and I suspect a conspiracy by a few people to insult the government,” he said.