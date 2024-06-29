Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi suspects ‘conspiracy’ behind the collapse of bridges in Bihar

Union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Jitan Ram Manjhi, said on Saturday that the collapsing of bridges in Bihar is a matter of concern, but it seems there is a conspiracy behind it to defame the government. HAM (S) founder and Union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

He said the collapsing of bridges could be due to substandard materials being used for construction, but everything was alright a fortnight ago and has started collapsing now.

“I feel there is a conspiracy behind this to defame the government. Two months ago, we didn’t witness any incidents of bridges collapsing in the state. Now, bridges are collapsing continuously, and I suspect a conspiracy by a few people to insult the government,” said Manjhi.

The government is committed to initiating an inquiry against the engineers and contractors responsible for the execution of bridges in Bihar, he added.

“I am aware that the state government is taking all necessary measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future,” said Manjhi.

In the last ten days, five bridges have collapsed in various districts of Bihar including Araria, Siwan, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts. The latest bridge collapse has been reported from the Bheja police station area in Madhubani district, situated in the northernmost part of the state along the border with Nepal.

On June 26, a portion of a 13-year-old bridge in Bihar’s Kishanganj collapsed, isolating 40,000 people in several villages from the mainland. The 70-meter-long and 12-meter-wide bridge, built under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 2011 at a cost of ₹25 lakh, caved in due to floodwaters from heavy rainfall.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on June 28 criticised the Nitish Kumar government after the fifth bridge collapsed.

Yadav shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account regarding the collapse of the bridge on the Bhootahi River between Madhubani and Supaul, saying, “This is the 5th bridge to collapse in Bihar within nine days. A bridge under construction for years on the Bhootahi River between Madhubani-Supaul collapsed. Did you find out? If not, why? Try to find out? #Bihar #Bridge.”