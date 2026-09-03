Bihar education department suspends two teachers in Buxar over molestation, video allegations

The Bihar Education Department has suspended two teachers of a government school in Buxar district and ordered an inquiry following allegations of molestation of a girl, circulation of an objectionable video and threats through audio messages, officials said on Thursday. The complaint contained serious allegations, including misbehaviour with girl students, circulation of an objectionable video and threats issued through an audio recording, the release said. (Representational Image (File Photo/ANI))

The action followed a complaint by locals against assistant teacher Virendra Prasad and teacher Arvind Kumar, posted at the Middle School at Nathuni Ahir Ke Dera in Dumraon block.

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According to a statement issued by the Buxar District Public Relations Office, the Dumraon Block Education Officer (BEO) submitted a report to the District Education Officer (DEO) on August 31 based on the complaint.

Through separate orders issued on September 2, the DEO suspended both teachers with immediate effect.

The complaint contained serious allegations, including misbehaviour with girl students, circulation of an objectionable video and threats issued through an audio recording, the release said.

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The school's headmaster, in his report, stated that the girl seen in the viral video circulating on social media was not a student of the school, it added.

"Further action is being taken for registration of an FIR against the teachers concerned," the district administration said.

The headmaster has also been asked to furnish an explanation and take necessary action in the matter, according to the release.

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The district administration has further written to the Education Department seeking withdrawal of the State Teacher Award 2026 from Mohammad Imam Ali Ansari, the headmaster of the school and Buxar district's selected candidate for the award.