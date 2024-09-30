Bihar flood situation worsens as major rivers spate; IMD issues heavy rain alert

Several parts of Bihar are facing a severe flood situation on Monday following heavy rainfall and subsequent breach of water levels from the Kosi River and Bagmati River in Darbhanga and Sitamarhi districts, respectively. The water levels in multiple rivers across the state have been rising over the past two to three days, forcing the state government to sound an alert for floods. The water level of Tiyar river rises after heavy rains, in Motihari, Bihar(PTI)

According to officials, the Kosi River was in spate and breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating Kirtarpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga. Seepage was also reported in the embankment of the Bagmati River in Runni Saidpur block.

However, officials have informed that the situation is under control and there is no need to panic.

“Altogether six incidents of embankment breach have so far been reported from various parts of the state. Some of them have already been repaired, and work is going on for others…Water flowing above the embankments was reported from Valmikinagar and Kiratpur in Darbhanga. But now the water level in several rivers started receding,” Bihar water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told news agency PTI.

He also informed that no casualties have been reported so far in the state due to floods.

Over 16 lakh people affected, NDRG teams deployed

According to officials, over 16 lakh people have been affected by the flood situation in the state. Floodwaters also entered the Katra Bakuchi power grid in Muzaffarpur, leaving 45,000 homes in darkness. Officials said that they plan to restore electricity after the water level decreases, reported ANI.

The affected districts in the state include - West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Ggopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Bhojpur.

In view of the worsening situation, the state disaster management department has deployed additional National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) State Disaster Management Authority (SDRF) and teams from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Bihar on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall in several districts.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)