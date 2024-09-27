Monsoon withdrawal will slow down as late surge brings rain: IMD

New Delhi: Waterlogging on Western Express Highway between Jogeshwari and Goregaon during the heavy rain in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The monsoon is active over central and western parts of India, despite having begun its withdrawal from portions of Rajasthan, Gujarat and some areas of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, according to weather officials who now expect the retreat of the rainy season from the country to slow down.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until Friday. Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is likely over the Western Himalayan region, central, east and northeast India during the next two to three days.

“The monsoon is very active now due to a cyclonic circulation,” said M Mohapatra, director general of IMD. “It’s a very large-scale system stretching from east to west over central India. There is already very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over west India. Heavy rain may continue until at least September 28. There will be no progress in the withdrawal of monsoon until this system weakens. We also have to see if more monsoonal systems are developing.”

Typically, the monsoon begins withdrawing on September 17 and completely withdraws from the country by 15 October.

A cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and its neighbourhood extends up to the middle tropospheric level. A trough runs from this circulation to north Bangladesh, also extending to the middle tropospheric level.

Since June 1, there has been 5% excess rainfall overall, with 4% excess over northwest India, 16% excess over central India, 16% excess over the southern peninsula, and a 17% deficiency over east and northeast India.

During the week of September 26 to October 2, overall, rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal over entire except South Peninsular India, IMD said in its extended range forecast on Thursday. Conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of northwest India towards second half of the week. During the week of October 3 to 9, rainfall is likely to be above normal over most parts of central, east and northeast India; normal to above normal over northwest and south Peninsular India during the week. Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of northwest and adjoining Central India during the week.