Bihar floods: Death toll goes up to 102, embankments give way

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Monday after the turbulent waters of Khiroi and Adhwara rivers damaged safety embankments in Darbhanga and Sitamarhi.

According to water resources department (WRD) reports, the left embankment of Khiroi near Dhaus and safety embankment of Adhwara in Sitamarhi were damaged partially. Efforts were on to repair the breach by filling up boulders and sandbags.

Meanwhile the death toll in the current spell of flood in the state has gone up to 102 after recovery of five more bodies on Monday.

Bagmati and Burhi Gandak rivers continued to flow above the danger levels at many places in Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Muzaffapur and Samastipur, even as Kamala Balan has begun to rise menacingly once again in Madhubani, which is already facing inundation for the past one fortnight.

Adhwara has begun to mount pressure on its embankment near Mabbi in Darbhanga, where it is flowing about 3.5 metre about the danger level. Mahananda continues to flow above the red mark in Purnia, even as it has subsided in Kishanganj.

Moderate to high rains that occurred in Sitamarhi and Kishanganj compounded miseries of the marooned people. It also affected rescue operations in different parts of the districts.

According to the disaster management department (DMD), more than 72 lakh people residing in 1169 panchayats of 104 blocks of 12 districts have been affected by the floods. Sitamarhi witnessed 27 deaths, followed by Madhubani (23), Araria (12) and Sheohar (10). Officials claimed that as many as 125 boats have been pressed into service to conduct rescue and relief operations.

