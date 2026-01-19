Bihar ‘kathavachak' Sharan Das arrested for allegedly raping minor on pretext of marriage

A religious preacher (kathavachak), Sharan Das alias Shravan Thakur has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage, officers aware of the case said. The case was registered at the Mahila police station on December 19, 2025, following a complaint filed by the minor’s mother. (HT file photo)

Das was arrested on Saturday in a case registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the officers said, adding that a special Pocso court later remanded Das into 14 days judicial custody.

The case was registered at the Mahila police station on December 19, 2025, following a complaint filed by the minor’s mother. Investigators said the survivor alleged the accused sexually assaulted her after promising marriage. The minor was also forced to undergo abortion, according to the complaint.

The FIR also names another man, Ram Udit Das alias Mauni, as an accused. However, he is still absconding