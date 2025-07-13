Bihar man throws 6-year-old son in hotel room in Patna, he dies

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by throwing him on the floor of a hotel room near Patna railway station, police said on Sunday. The child was rushed to the nearest hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The deceased has been identified as Sunny (6), son of Prabhakar Mahoto. The father is absconding.

"Police received information on Sunday morning that a six-year-old son was reportedly beaten by his father inside a hotel room near Patna railway station. Police reached the spot and took the child to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar-1, Abhinav told reporters.

Mother of the deceased told police that a fight between her and husband turned ugly on Saturday night following which her husband brutally beat the six-year-old son and threw him on the floor of the hotel room, said the SDPO. After that the husband fled away, he said, adding a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The couple along with their son had come to visit Patna and stayed in a hotel room near the railway station, he said.