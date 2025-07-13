Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Bihar man throws 6-year-old son in hotel room in Patna, he dies

PTI |
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 07:29 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Sunny (6), son of Prabhakar Mahoto. The father is absconding.

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by throwing him on the floor of a hotel room near Patna railway station, police said on Sunday.

The child was rushed to the nearest hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
The child was rushed to the nearest hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny (6), son of Prabhakar Mahoto. The father is absconding.

"Police received information on Sunday morning that a six-year-old son was reportedly beaten by his father inside a hotel room near Patna railway station. Police reached the spot and took the child to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar-1, Abhinav told reporters.

Mother of the deceased told police that a fight between her and husband turned ugly on Saturday night following which her husband brutally beat the six-year-old son and threw him on the floor of the hotel room, said the SDPO. After that the husband fled away, he said, adding a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The couple along with their son had come to visit Patna and stayed in a hotel room near the railway station, he said.

