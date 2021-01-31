Bihar: Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances
A man allegedly threw a three-month-old baby girl into a fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after her mother protested against his sexual advances, police said.
The baby received severe burn injuries in her legs and she is being treated at the Sadar Hospital, they said.
The incident took place in the Bochahan police station area when the woman was sitting outside her home near a bonfire, police said.
The man sat beside the woman and tried to sexually harass her, against which she protested, they said.
Following this, the man snatched the baby from the woman's lap and threw her into the fire, causing severe burn injuries to the baby, police said.
Also read| Uttarakhand faced up with challenge of ensuring COVID norms in 9K schools
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Baidyanath Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.
The man has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), the officer said.
An investigation is underway, he added.
The women's husband alleged that the local police station did not lodge an FIR at first, following which he approached Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant.
The police started the investigation on the SSP's intervention, he said, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against 2 Kashmir news portals after army complains of fake news
- The two news portals had claimed that a school in Shopian was forced by the army to hold the Republic Day function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir: Thousands converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Collectors, senior cops take Covid-19 vaccine shots in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to come out of Covid-19 as one of the global winners, says Danish envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First cases of avian influenza detected in Jammu's Udhampur and Poonch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister responds to Sharad Pawar's criticism of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare likely to get top priority in Budget 2021: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand sets up first arboretum for Shivalik range with 210 species of trees
- The Shivalik Arboretum has over 210 tree and shrub species, making it one of the biggest arboretum in Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You have a responsibility: AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi announces compensation for UP accident victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi
- The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox