Bihar: MLA Tej Pratap Yadav fined 4000 by traffic police on Holi

The Bihar traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs. 4,000 on Tej Pratap Yadav, the former minister of health and RJD MLA, for riding a scooter without wearing a helmet near the Bihar chief minister's residence in Patna. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap shoots hues in the air while celebrating Holi with party workers at his residence, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma )

They also observed that the insurance of the scooter and the pollution certificate had expired, reported ANI.

The incident happened on Saturday when Tej Pratap was seen riding a scooter while celebrating Holi outside the residence of the Bihar chief minister.

Speaking to ANI, traffic police SHO Brajesh Kumar Chauhan said that a total fine of ₹4000 has been imposed on Yadav.

Chauhan said, "A video went viral on social media showing the rider on a scooter without a helmet. The insurance and pollution certificate also expired. A total fine of Rs. 4000 has been imposed."

Constable Deepak Kumar removed from duty

Furthermore, Constable Deepak Kumar has been removed from the bodyguard duty for RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a video of him dancing in public on the request of the MLA went viral, police in Bihar said.

In an official press release dated March 16, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard," as quoted by ANI.

MP Dinesh Sharma slammed Tej Pratap

MP Dinesh Sharma also slammed the RJD leader for disrespecting the police.

The MP said, "He (Tej Pratap) will never get the right to suspend anyone. And he belongs to a family that insults the police and the uniform... Inka gharana natak nautanki ke liye theek hai (their family is only fit for drama), they would be considered unfit to run the government."

Shehzad Poonawalla comments on Tej Pratap

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson, also criticised Tej Pratap and claimed that he ‘made the law dance to his tunes’.

Poonawalla said, "Like father, like son. Father was the chief minister, the family was in power, and Bihar was kept in jungle raj. He made the law dance to his tunes. Now, he is out of power, but his DNA is the same: he wants to bring back Jungle Raj. Instead of respecting the law and the person wearing the uniform, the way Tej Pratap Yadav has insulted the person wearing the uniform shows that Jungle Raj is in his mindset and DNA, but he should understand that Bihar has changed now. Now there is good governance here," Poonawalla said.

Retired senior police officers have condemned Tej Pratap Yadav's statement, calling it an 'insult' and urging immediate action against him.

Ajay Kumar Singh, a retired DSC police officer who formerly worked for the Delhi Police, was equally critical of the remarks and urged the government to take action against the RJD leader.

'Tej Pratap is behaving like an imposter…'

The former Delhi ACP told ANI, "The uniform has dignity, and we have a code of conduct. It is mentioned in the police manual that police personnel must not act against the code of conduct. Tej Pratap is behaving like an imposter; saying such things to your security is an insult to the police."

He further added, "We are hurt by this act...The policeman is not at fault--he simply followed orders. Taking action against him would be unfair and unacceptable."

With inputs from ANI