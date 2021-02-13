IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing

  • The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
READ FULL STORY
By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:29 PM IST

The Bihar government has initiated the process of termination against seven health officials in Jamui while serving show-cause notices to four other doctors in Araria district over alleged irregularities in Covid-19 testing, as it put up a brave front and said that the entire state and its corona warriors should not be discredited for a few black sheep in the system.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit said that barring Barhat and Sikandra blocks of Jamui district, no such glaring anomalies were found in the ongoing investigation in 26 districts so far.

“Investigators had found many fake entries of people, who either did not exist or were not tested, but their name figured in the testing list with incorrect mobile numbers at Barhat and Sikandra blocks,” said Amrit, sharing the crux of the investigation being undertaken by district magistrates as well as independent teams of the health department.

“We have initiated the process of termination against the district programme manager of Jamui, a block health manager each of Barhat and Sikandra, two auxiliary nursing midwives and a laboratory technician in each of the two blocks for the glaring lapses,” he said.

The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.

Amrit said incongruity in mobile numbers of those tested had been found in Araria and Forbesganj towns as well as Purnahiya block of Sheohar. However, unlike Barhat and Sikandra, people in these towns were tested, but the mismatch was in their mobile number.

“Out of 4,504 samples taken in Araria, there were 275 entries that mentioned 10 times ‘0’ and 522 entries with 10 times ‘1’ under the mobile number column against the name of the person tested in Forbesganj town,” he said.

“Showcause notices have been served on in-charge superintendent of Sadar hospital, Araria; deputy superintendent sub-divisional hospital, Forbesganj, and medical officers in-charge of primary health centres at Araria and Forbesganj for dereliction of duty,” said Amrit.

When our investigators asked the healthcare workers responsible for the lapses, they said that people who came for testing were not keen to share their mobile numbers. They also said that there was no way they could verify the mobile numbers which people shared with them.

Replying to a question on difference in prices of rapid antigen testing kits procured by the state government last July and January this year, managing director Bihar Medical Services Infrastructure Limited Pradeep Kumar Jha said, “One kit cost 504 when purchase was done on July 9 and the same now costs 42.47.”

Explaining the difference in price, he said, “The Indian Council of Medical Research had approved only one firm for purchase of testing kits in July, whereas 18 firms had now got the ICRM nod. All purchases, he said was made through the government e-market (GeM) place, hosted by the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D).

The government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the persons mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing.

The government action follows a news report, which claimed that in several cases, the mobile numbers of those tested were owned by unrelated people from other districts or states; in some cases, mobile numbers listed were invalid, in others; multiple unrelated persons were listed under one number. In a few cases, numbers used were those of the primary health centre staffers themselves, pointing to basic data protocol being bypassed to meet the daily testing target, and in some cases to allegedly siphon off profits from unused testing kits, the report said.

OTP based RT-PCR tests

The Bihar health department had suggested one-time password (OTP)-based testing to curb any further anomalies in Covid-19 testing.

Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit said, “We will introduce in the next few days OTP based testing in case of RT-PCR tests, while allowing rapid antigen tests to be conducted only at health facilities to check any future inconsistency or mismatch in mobile number and the name of the person tested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
india news

NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:36 PM IST
They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
india news

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, because hydration of the respiratory tract is known to benefit the immune system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
india news

India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
On February 12, which is day 28 of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
india news

Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The day has been the bloodiest in the Valley’s 30-year-old insurgency period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
While the Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday, the Lok Sabha went into recess on Saturday evening and both the Houses will reconvene on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said these projects, including a Metro project in Chennai and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will “add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace for them to realise their full development potential.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
india news

PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
india news

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP