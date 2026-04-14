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Bihar CM announcement LIVE: NDA to meet at 4 pm today to pick new chief minister; Nitish Kumar likely to resign today

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 14, 2026 08:27:36 am IST

Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Follow LIVE updates as Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Bihar CM today after chairing his last cabinet meeting. BJP will name its choice of next Bihar CM from the party today after meeting in Patna. Name to be finalised after NDA meeting at 4 pm today.

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Bihar New CM Announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Bihar CM in Patna after chairing the last cabinet meeting today. Samrat Choudhary of BJP is the frontrunner to become the new CM, say reports. (ANI)

Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: The next Bihar chief minister will be announced today in Patna after a NDA meeting is held at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The oath ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow with current chief minister Nitish Kumar resigning today after chairing his last cabinet meeting at around 3 pm. Nitish will step down as CM after sitting in the chair for almost decades. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 08:27:36 am

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav praises Nitish Kumar

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: “The way Bihar has gained momentum in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the last 20 years...he has left an indelible mark based on his work...the next government that will be formed in Bihar will work under his guidance and work for the welfare of the people of the state,” BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav said, according to ANI.

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 08:01:37 am

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: When is NDA meeting today in Bihar?

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi told ANI that the NDA meeting will take place at 4 PM today in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place.

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 07:48:58 am

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to oversee BJP meet to pick new Legislature Party leader

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: BJP, treading cautiously as it eyes appointing its first-ever chief minister in Bihar, has moved forward by naming Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the ‘central observer’ to oversee the leadership transition.

    In a statement, the party headquarters in Delhi said its parliamentary board has appointed Chouhan, currently a Union minister and a multiple-term former chief minister of Mp, to supervise the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader in Bihar.

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 07:35:58 am

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Who will be the new CM?

    Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: BJP is yet to announce its choice of CM. However, Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a frontrunner, while Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi are also in the discussions. The final name will be decided in the NDA meeting today at 4 pm.

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 07:16:42 am

    Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: BJP to pick leader of Legislature party in meeting at 3 pm today

    Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: "A meeting has been convened at 3 PM tomorrow at the BJP office for the selection of the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present as the central observer. The NDA meeting has been called at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place,'' Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi told ANI.

  • Tue, 14 Apr 2026 06:41:22 am

    Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar likely to resign today; Bihar to get a new CM

    Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar is likely to resign today as the Bihar CM after being in office for nearly two decades. Reports say that Bihar will get a new CM today, likely from BJP.

    Follow our live blog for more updates related to the announcement of new Bihar CM today in Patna.

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