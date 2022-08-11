Bihar: Nitish likely to keep home ministry, Tejashwi to get key BJP portfolios

New cabinet ranks will be distributed to the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is expected to get a lion's share of berths. Speculations are that Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the Bihar chief minister for the eight time on Wednesday, will retain his home ministerial seat, while his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav is expected to get portfolios like health, finance and road construction that were previously held by BJP leaders.

The Janata Dal (United) is likely to hold fast to as many of its ministers as possible from the previous cabinet, which was disbanded on Tuesday night via a notification issued by the chief secretary.

Kumar is expected to keep home ministry to himself this time too because it will help him have control over the state police. He is also likely to keep the departments related to welfare of backward castes and minorities, which form his core constituency.

Meanwhile, an in-principle agreement was reached, according to reports, about the composition of the new cabinet of “35 members or more”, drawn from Kumar’s JD(U), the RJD and the Congress. Speculations are that among 35, about 16 to 20 are likely from the RJD and JD(U) will retain around 11 to 13.

“The Congress will be given four berths, while former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM will have one member in the cabinet,” a highly-place source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The chances of handing over BJP’s portfolios to RJD would mean that the party gets some of the key posts including health and road construction department.

“It is natural the RJD would have the lion’s share in the Cabinet, but it will also stake claim to key portfolios…” said a senior RJD leader, wishing not to be named. “Nitish Kumar has always kept home with himself. The speaker’s post is also likely to go to the RJD, just as it was with the BJP thus far.”

The Grand Alliance is geared up to seek a vote of confidence on the floor of Bihar assembly next week. The ruling coalition brought a no-confidence motion hours after the swearing-in against current assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who is a BJP MLA. A new speaker will be elected prior to the trust vote.

