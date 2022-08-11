RJD likely to get lion’s share in Bihar cabinet

Bihar’s new cabinet in the Grand Alliance government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to have 32 ministers against the permissible limit of 36, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) possibly getting the lion’s share of 15 to 16 berths, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The names of ministers and portfolios will be finalised in the next two-three days. “In next two or three days, the picture will be clear. The expansion will be completed before August 15,” said an RJD leader, asking not to be named.

On Wednesday, only Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took oath.

In the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government — led by the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party — that collapsed on Tuesday, there were 30 members in the council of ministers.

According to leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan, the JD(U) is likely to get 13 to 14 ministers, two-three berths could go to the Congress while former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) could get one cabinet berth. “The size of the new cabinet will be around 32 ministers. Four ministerial berths are likely to be kept vacant for the time being,” said another senior RJD leader, also asking not to be named.

The RJD, as a senior partner in the coalition government, will have the highest share in the cabinet while other constituents are likely to get their share proportional to their number of legislators, the leader added.

According to the ruling alliance leaders, various factors will be taken into account while allotting the ministerial berths such as the number of MLAs of constituent partners, importance of a party politically in the coalition, and representation to various caste groups and regions in the state that form the vote-base for the Mahagathbandhan.

Allocation of one ministerial berth against five legislators is also one of the formulae being discussed to decide the share of various allies in the cabinet, but it is not the only consideration, leaders familiar with the matter said. “There is no dispute as such among the partners over allotment of ministerial berths. Everything is settled,” said a leader from the ruling alliance, who did not wish to disclose his name or party. “Some partners may have higher share of ministers than others but there would be adequate representation to all.”

The RJD is eyeing the home, road construction, finance, health, mines and forest departments among others, the JD(U) is likely to get rural development, rural works, excise and registration, and information and public relations department (IPRD), the leader added. The Congress is likely to get co-operative, land revenue and one or two other departments, he said.

The RJD is also vying for the speaker’s post with senior party leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary as the frontrunner for the post, a party insider said.

There is, however, still uncertainty as to whether the three left parties — CPI-ML(liberation), CPI and CPI(M) — with collective 16 legislators will join the council of ministers.

CPI-ML(liberation) state secretary Kunal said the party will take a call on joining the ministry at a meeting of its central leadership in next two days. Senior CPI leader Ram Naresh Pandey also said a meeting of party’s top leaders will take a call on the issue soon. “We have not decided to join the ministry so far,” said Pandey.

