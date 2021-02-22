Bihar police bust Maoist gun factory in Munger, probe supply links
- Police will also probe if the weapons made in the gun factory were being supplied to Maoists in other districts or states.
The Bihar police said on Monday that they have smashed a mini-gun factory run by Maoists in the dense forest and hilltop of Rishikund Bhelwa in Munger district.
Bihar’s Special Task Force (STF) and local police in Munger were involved in the operation.
Munger’s superintendent of police M S Dhillon said huge quantities of firearms and equipment were seized from the mini gun factory in an area under Shampur police outpost. Police also arrested a gun runner from Bakahrapur village under Muffasil police station area.
“Police seized 13 pistols of 7.65 mm bore, 17 half-finished pistols, 28 magazines, eight live cartridges, two cell phones, seven barrels, 18 base machines, drilling machines, spring wires used in triggers, about two dozen razors, screwdrivers, hacksaw blades and steel plates from the mini gun factory,” the SP said.
An STF official said many suspected Maoists managed to escape from the gun factory carrying complete firearms. However, one of the skilled workers engaged in manufacturing the firearms identified as Akhilesh Singh alias Karu Singh was arrested from the spot.
The STF claimed that during interrogation the arrested person confessed his involvement in manufacturing firearms under the direct supervision of the Maoists. Police will also probe if the weapons made in the gun factory were being supplied to Maoists in other districts or states.
In another raid, police arrested one Mohammad Haider from Bakharpur village and seized four firearms, eight magazines and 20 live cartridges from his possession. Police said he is the carrier of an arms smuggling gang.
In Khagaria which borders Munger, the STF nabbed a member of an interstate gang of arms smuggler and seized four country made pistols, two cell phones and ₹520 cash from his possession. Police said that the arrested person was identified as Abusidhki Pyik Mulla, a resident of South 24 Pargana in West Bengal. Police lodged a case against him with Mansi police station area of Khagaria.
