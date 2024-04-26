 Bihar school van catches fire, 10 children on way home sustain burn injuries | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar school van catches fire, 10 children on way home sustain burn injuries

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 26, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Ten children were injured in Bihar's Saran district when a CNG-powered school van caught fire. The cause is unclear. Victims are receiving medical treatment.

PATNA: Ten children on their way home sustained burn injuries in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday when a CNG-powered school van burst into flames on National Highway 331, police said.

Police said the van driver and other passers-by pulled the children out of the burning vehicle after breaking the windows. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the van driver and other passers-by pulled the children out of the burning vehicle after breaking the windows. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place at about 1pm when the driver of the school van noticed smoke near the engine and stopped the car near Dhadhibadi village to inspect the issue. Soon, the flames reached the rear portion of the vehicle.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Police said the van driver and other passers-by pulled out the children from the burning vehicle after breaking the windows. A fire engine later doused the fire in the charred vehicle.

A police officer said the school would have to explain why so many children were transported in one van.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Sadar sub divisional officer Sanjay Kumar Rai said five children were referred to Sadar hospital where they were treated for burn injuries while the remaining five were undergoing treatment at the Baniyapur referral hospital. Their condition is out of danger.

Education minister Sunil Kumar said he spoke to the Saran district magistrate Aman Samir and asked him to provide medical treatment to the children and all possible help.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

News / India News / Bihar school van catches fire, 10 children on way home sustain burn injuries
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On