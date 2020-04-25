Bihar: Two Covid-19 positive cases detected in door-to-door screening, more results pending

india

Bihar government has exuded confidence that the door-to-door screening surveillance, which has led to the detection of two new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in Bhagalpur, and around 1,900 swab samples that are pending results would help reduce the number of cases of the pandemic in the state.

Bihar has reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases over the past week from 86 on April 18 to 225 on Saturday amid growing concerns that the worst is yet to come. Though 20 districts in the state have reported the viral outbreak from 12 till 10 days, only five districts account for 70% of Covid-19 positive cases, the state authorities said. The state has reported two deaths to date, they added.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself allayed the apprehensions, as he underlined that the recent Covid-19 positive cases trace their origin to superspreaders and that have led to the deployment of door-to-door surveillance across the state.

Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar, corroborated the CM’s assessment. “One patient in Munger district transmitted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, to 29 others, while one each in Siwan and Nalanda districts infected 22 and 19 people, respectively,” Singh said.

“Most cases have shown a similar pattern, leading to five districts accounting for 70% of the cases. Even in the state capital, Patna, 17 Covid-19 positive cases have one common source. While in Rohtas district, one patient infected 14 others. Similarly in Buxar district, another patient transmitted to seven others. In several cases, a single Covid-19 positive case either had recent travel history or showed tell-tale symptoms of the viral infection,” he added.

The state health authorities said that door-to-door surveillance would help track the symptomatic patients and also instill confidence among the general public to volunteer for checks.

“Early detection and treatment of Covid-19 hold the key to faster recovery like any other disease. Bihar has shown a remarkable recovery rate. We’re urging people to come forward and report if they’re showing any signs of symptoms or had recent travel history for the benefit of their loved ones,” said a health official. “The CM himself is constantly monitoring the situation with health officials and experts,” he added.

AIIMS Patna for plasma therapy

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary, health, Bihar, tweeted on Saturday morning that the state now has the facility for a plasma therapy for critical Covid-19 patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, on the lines of a similar line of treatment being adopted across the country. Bihar has received the “deemed approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research for AIIMS, Patna,” Kumar tweeted.

PK Singh, director, AIIMS, Patna, said that the hospital is prepared to administer convalescent plasma therapy to critical Covid-19 patients.