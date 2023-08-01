Setback for AAP as Naveen Patnaik's BJD to back Delhi services bill, oppose no-trust vote

The Biju Janata Dal will support the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance and oppose the no-confidence motion proposed by various opposition parties against the government, the party's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said on Tuesday.

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision of Odisha's ruling party will help the Modi government at the Centre move closer to the halfway mark in Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA does not have full majority on its own.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Patra told PTI that his party has decided to support the bill on the Delhi services issue and it will also oppose the no-confidence motion.

Around 109 MPs comprising those from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA and some Independents such as Kapil Sibal are expected to vote against the bill, a senior leader said.

However, this will still be short of the halfway mark of 120 if all 238 existing members vote that day. The full strength of the House is 243 but there are some vacancies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 have a presence in Rajya Sabha and have 101 MPs collectively. Besides this bloc, the BRS (seven MPs) is also likely to vote against the bill while the YSR Congress (nine MPs) may back it.

The ruling NDA has 100 MPs in the Upper House while it will bank on nominated members and Independents, as well as other non-aligned parties that have voted with them in the past on various issu