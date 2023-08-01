Delhi services bill introduced in Lok Sabha; Amit Shah says objections 'political'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced the much-anticipated Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, terming the objections from the opposition parties ‘political’. Seeking permission for the introduction of the bill in the lower house, Shah said Lok Sabha has been given the power to bring any law on Delhi, and also cited the Supreme Court's recent judgment to dismiss the objections. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session.(ANI)

"Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill," the minister said amid sloganeering from opposition MPs.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill, which allows the Centre to retain control over the bureaucracy in Delhi and effectively overrides a May 11 Supreme Court judgment, vindicates the outrageous infringement of the powers of the Delhi government.

“The government is making graveyard of cooperative federalism. This bill takes away the power to make laws in service. The Delhi govt should have the power to make laws in services. It raises serious concerns about the Centre’s intention,” Chowdhury said.

Questioning the legislative competence of the bill, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran said, “The bill is against principles of federalism. If an elected government doesn’t have any administrative and bureaucratic control, then what is the purpose of having a government.”

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the bill saying it violates the theory of separation of power. Owaisi sought a division of votes on the introduction of the bill.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said no substantive motion can be brought till the no-confidence motion against the government is taken up.

Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Mishra, however, defended the bill saying the government has brought the law pursuant to the Supreme Court's judgement.

“How can you challenge the legislative competence?” he asked.

A review of the text of the bill, seen by HT, suggested that the document has at least three crucial changes, including dropping a contentious provision apparently meant to undo the effect of a May 11 Supreme Court ruling that rested control of Delhi’s administration with the city’s elected government. It also proposes to change the manner in which tribunal heads are to be appointed in the national capital, assigning some prerogatives to the lieutenant governor now, as opposed to the ordinance’s approach of the final signatory being the President of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON