Lok Sabha debate on no-confidence motion against NDA govt for three days, PM Modi to reply on August 10

The Lok Sabha will take up the no-confidence motion discussion against the Narendra Modi government between August 8 and 10. PM Modi is likely to reply to the Opposition-sponsored move on the last day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT FILE )

The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee meeting which was boycotted by the opposition bloc INDIA and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, as they demanded that the House should immediately take up the motion and protested the government pushing through its legislative agenda.

The government has insisted that there are no rules or precedence which make it mandatory for the House to take up the no-confidence motion immediately.

The Congress had recently tabled a no-confidence motion against the government as the Opposition has been demanding that Modi addresses Parliament on the ethnic clashes in Manipur which broke out in May between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority.

At least 130 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in the violence.

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Modi government, after a head count of over 50 MPs was attained, as required under the rules.

MPs belonging to the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A., including Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, DMK's TR Baalu and NCP leader Supriya Sule, stood up for the headcount. Birla then admitted the motion of no-confidence.

Opposition MPs from 13 parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), JD(U), and AAP also stood up for the headcount.

It may be noted that this is the second time that the Modi government is facing a no-confidence motion since it came to power in 2014. The first no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON