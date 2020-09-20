e-paper
Home / India News / Bike-borne killers shoot dead school principal in broad daylight in Gorakhpur

Bike-borne killers shoot dead school principal in broad daylight in Gorakhpur

The police have detained few persons including a property dealer for interrogation.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Nivedita Major was riding pillion with her daughter when she was shot dead.
Nivedita Major was riding pillion with her daughter when she was shot dead.(Sourced)
         

A school principal was shot dead in broad daylight in Gorakhpur on Sunday and her teenage daughter was injured when two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at them, police said.

Forty-three-year-old Nivedita Major, principal of Ahirauli primary school in Kushinagar district,was brought dead to the BRD Medical College while the condition of her daughter is critical.

Nivedita Major had left her home near Saint John Church in Basaratpur locality of Gorakhpur along with her 18-year-old daughter Delysia on a scooter for her in-laws residence in Ram Janki Nagar in the afternoon.

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle overtook their scooter and the pillion rider whipped out a pistol and fired on the mother and daughter.

The criminals fired indiscriminately on Nivedita and Delysia. Police said Nivedita was hit thrice while her daughter was hit by a single bullet in the chest. The two women fell on the road after being shot.

When the passerby rushed toward the spot, the criminals fired in the air to disperse them and escaped. The local people informed the police about the incident and the two women were rushed to the BRD Medical College hospital where the doctors declared Nivedita dead on arrival. The Medical College administration said, condition of Delysia is critical. Eyewitnesses said the assailants were wearing helmets.

Senior police officers including Deputy inspector General of Police, (Gorakhpur Range), Rajesh Modak, SSP, Jogendra Kumar reached the spot with a forensic team and a dog squad.

The SSP said the crime branch has started investigation into the killing of the school principal. Police teams have been constituted to nab the killers. The police have detained a few persons including a property dealer for interrogation, he said.

top news
India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Moldo on border stand-off
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Mayank begin Punjab’s 158-run chase
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
