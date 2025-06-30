Bike taxi riders stage hunger protest against ban, write open letter to Siddaramaiah

Thousands of bike taxi drivers and their families across Karnataka began a hunger protest on Sunday, asking the state government to lift the ongoing ban on two-wheeler passenger services. The demonstrations, which took place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Davanagere, and Ramanagara, were coordinated by the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, which termed the protest their “final plea for survival.” The protest comes in the wake of a Karnataka high court decision on June 13 that declined to stay an earlier government order banning bike taxi services (File photo)

“For years, bike taxis have been a lifeline for both riders and commuters. In big cities like Bengaluru, they help people beat traffic and get to where they need to go quickly. In smaller towns and rural areas, they’re often the only source of income for young people who don’t have access to other jobs,” the association stated in a statement. It described the ban as a direct threat to their livelihoods.

The protest comes in the wake of a Karnataka high court decision on June 13 that declined to stay an earlier government order banning bike taxi services. The directive, issued on April 2, initially gave operators six weeks to shut down, with a short extension until June 15.

Protesters have sent appeals to chief minister Siddaramaiah and transport minister Ramalinga Reddy, demanding immediate policy reforms. “Sir, we, who ride through rain and sun to serve Karnataka, are writing this letter not out of anger but out of desperation. For many of us, this work is the only thing standing between dignity and destitution,” the association wrote in an open letter, dated Sunday, to the chief minister.

Among the key grievances is the unequal treatment between delivery and passenger services. While white-board two-wheelers are permitted for food and parcel delivery, the same vehicles used for transporting passengers have been penalised.

“Both jobs are part of the gig economy, governed by the same Motor Vehicles Act. This inconsistency feels unjust and discriminatory. We ask only for equal treatment under a clear, inclusive policy framework. We are ready to comply with all guidelines, but we seek clarity, dignity, and the right to earn a livelihood,” the association said.

The riders have also threatened to escalate the protest if their concerns remain unaddressed. “In a final plea to be heard, we are now preparing to go on an indefinite hunger strike if our voices continue to be ignored. This is not out of protest, but sheer helplessness — hoping someone will listen before it’s too late,” the association stated.

According to the association, nearly 80% of affected riders are local Kannadigas, with many of them being students, homemakers, single mothers and returnee migrant workers. They argued that bike taxis have offered crucial flexibility and financial independence, especially in regions with limited employment opportunities. “The flexibility this work offers has empowered lakhs, especially in areas where other livelihood options are limited,” the group noted.

Some of those protesting said the situation has become so dire that they’ve been forced to beg. “This work is all we have. Some of us have reached the point of having no other option but to beg,” said a protester.

Over the past decade, bike taxis have become essential to urban mobility in Karnataka, particularly in traffic-congested cities like Bengaluru and in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns such as Hubballi, Ballari, Belagavi, and Mysuru. Riders argued that instead of being penalised, their role in improving last-mile connectivity should be recognised.

In their letter to the chief minister, the association urged the government to adopt a policy informed by ground realities: “Sir, we are not asking for favours. We are asking to be heard. A policy shaped with our voices included will be grounded in reality, sustainable in implementation, and fair to all stakeholders—the government, platforms, riders, and the people of Karnataka.”

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy has not yet responded to the bike taxi protests. However, a day earlier, he instructed the transport commissioner to crack down on app-based and other auto-rickshaw services in Bengaluru that charge fares above government-mandated rates. “Strict action must be taken against app-based or any other type of autos that charge more than the government-set fare in Bengaluru city,” the minister said.