Bill Gates will attend AI Impact Summit, deliver his keynote as scheduled: Gates Foundation

Bill Gates will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Gates Foundationg confirmed, dismissing media reports claiming that the Microsoft co-founder would not be present as incorrect. Gates remains on the list of key participants alongside leading technology figures such as OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference. (AP File)

“Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled” the spokesperson at Gates Foundation told Hindustan Times.

Separately, Gates on Tuesday praised Andhra Pradesh's rapid development, saying it was encouraging to see the state’s growth being accelerated through AI and technology.

Following his visit to Amaravati, Gates expressed admiration for the state’s innovations across health, agriculture and education.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, N Chandrababu Naidu. It’s exciting to witness Andhra Pradesh’s growth being accelerated through AI, technology, and innovations across health, agriculture & education,” he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Gates took part in multiple engagements in the greenfield capital city, including meetings with the chief minister and officials, reviews of technology-led governance initiatives, and a visit to a banana orchard along the Krishna river bank in Undavalli village of Guntur district.

All about the India AI Summit This is the first international AI summit that is taking place in the Global South.

The summit is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.