Bill introduced in LS to expand scope of Gati Shakti varsity

A Bill that aims to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed to be university in Gujarat, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya was introduced by the Centre in Parliament on Monday.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill also seeks to expand the scope of the present Gati Shakti University from just the railways, to cover the entire transport sector “to support ambitious growth and modernisation in the field”.

“The establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will address the need of talent in the strategically important and expanding transportation sector and meet the demand for trained talent to fuel the growth and expansion of the sector,” the ministry said in a statement

The university will carry out critically-needed research and development by creating innovative technologies to encourage local manufacturing and substitute imports of expensive technology, equipment and products, the ministry said.