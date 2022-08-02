Home / India News / Bill introduced in LS to expand scope of Gati Shakti varsity

Bill introduced in LS to expand scope of Gati Shakti varsity

india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha on Monday.
New Delhi, Aug 01 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Aug 01 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

A Bill that aims to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed to be university in Gujarat, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya was introduced by the Centre in Parliament on Monday.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill also seeks to expand the scope of the present Gati Shakti University from just the railways, to cover the entire transport sector “to support ambitious growth and modernisation in the field”.

Also read: Proposed electricity bill: Power men’s conf in Delhi on Aug 2

“The establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will address the need of talent in the strategically important and expanding transportation sector and meet the demand for trained talent to fuel the growth and expansion of the sector,” the ministry said in a statement

The university will carry out critically-needed research and development by creating innovative technologies to encourage local manufacturing and substitute imports of expensive technology, equipment and products, the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok sabha
lok sabha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out