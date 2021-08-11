Home / India News / Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide technical support to Bihar govt
FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates (R) and his wife Melinda listen to the speech by French President Francois Hollande, prior to being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool/File Photo (REUTERS)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Bihar has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for technical support to the departments of health, social welfare, agriculture, rural development, finance, and planning.

Officials said this has been done to improve the reach, coverage, quality, and programme components of health, nutrition and sanitation services, agricultural productivity, financial inclusion and gender equality to ensure progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

“Bihar has made significant progress in improving various health, social, and development indicators. We are honoured to continue on this journey with the state, and support this work further to help improve health, and nutrition outcomes, and reduce the burden of disease and poverty by enabling livelihoods and access to quality services in line with the state’s development goals,” said Hari Menon, the foundation’s director.

The two sides first signed such a memorandum in 2010, which was renewed in 2015 and continued till March 2021.

