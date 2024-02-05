Bill to curb exam paper leaks to be tabled in Parliament today

The government will on Monday table the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, which aims to curb cheating and irregularities in major examinations, according to the business list published on the Parliament website. The draft law aims to contain cheating in various public examinations, including those conducted by the Union and state public service commissions, railways, and entrance examinations for medical, engineering and university programmes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jitendra Singh, minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions, will introduce, in the Lok Sabha, the draft legislation that proposes a minimum of 3-5 years of jail for people responsible for leaking exam papers, which would go up to 5-10 years of prison in cases by organised syndicates.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The draft law aims to contain cheating in various public examinations, including those conducted by the Union and state public service commissions, railways, and entrance examinations for medical, engineering and university programmes.

It proposes a fine of up to ₹1 crore for service provider firms for examinations if there are any irregularity. If found guilty, such a firm will be barred from conducting public examinations for four years.

Investigations into paper leaks will be conducted by an officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police, the draft legislation suggests. The union government would hold the power to refer the investigation to any central agency.

Broadly, 20 offences and unfair means have ben identified, including impersonation, manipulation of answer sheets and tampering with documents for shortlisting or finalising the merit or rank of a candidate.

President Droupadi Murmu during her address at the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the budget session had said the central government was aware of the concerns of youth regarding irregularities in examinations. “Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices,” she said.

The bill also envisions the establishment of a National Technical Committee on Public Examinations to develop protocols to secure digital platforms, ensuring foolproof IT security systems, implementing electronic surveillance and formulating national standards for infrastructure.

The draft law also seeks to ensure protection for candidates, stating that they won’t be liable under its provisions but will remain covered by existing administrative regulations.