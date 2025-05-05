Biren Singh tape: SC questions FSL report’s credibility, asks for re-examination

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the credibility of a sealed cover Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted by the union government on the leaked audio tapes allegedly featuring former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and directed the government to submit a “fresh” report. The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the Central FSL will need to re-examine the audio files in which Singh is purportedly heard saying that the ethnic violence in the state was instigated at his insistence, and then submit a fresh report.

The bench asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to secure instructions from the union government on getting the Central FSL to “re-examine” the audio tapes and submit a fresh report.

The court issued the directions after examining a report that was submitted by the Solicitor General in a sealed cover on Monday. After reading the report, the court said, “What is this? You (union government) have to speak to your officers about it. Read the content and then talk to the offices, please examine and bring a fresh report,” the court said.

Even as SG Mehta said he had not personally examined the contents of the report and hence, cannot comment on it, the court said neither the judiciary nor the union government was expected to “protect anyone.”

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the tapes, claiming that they reveal evidence of the CM’s involvement in fuelling the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that began in May 2023 and lasted till February this year. The violence claimed more than 230 lives and displaced tens of thousands in the northeastern state.

After two years of unrest and violence in the state, Singh, who was the chief minister of Manipur at the time, stepped down on February 9, 2025, leading to the imposition of President’s rule in the state on February 13.

The leaked tapes in question allegedly pertain to audio recordings made by a whistleblower during a closed-door meeting with Singh. The petitioner NGO has claimed the tapes substantiate allegations of deliberate instigation of ethnic violence in the state.

On Monday, as Bhushan pressed for an SIT, SG Mehta questioned the credentials of the petitioner NGO and called it a “rookie organisation.” Mehta also said a probe into the violence was already being conducted by the State and it needed at least a month more for the same. “Peace is now prevailing and the high court (of Manipur) can examine the issue. Let the investigation go on, rather than escalating the situation any further,” Mehta said.

The Supreme Court, however, said irrespective of who was the petitioner, the government and the court did not need to protect anyone.

“Let us ignore the petitioner but if there is something wrong done, don’t have to protect that wrong,” the court said and directed the Solicitor General to secure instructions on re-examination and the fresh report by July 21.