Birth, death registration bill clears Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid Opposition protests, with the legislation being cleared without a debate. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Opposition members for not participating in discussions on the bill and later accusing the government of rushing legislation through Parliament.

Bill cleared without discussion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Sansad TV)

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The bill, which seeks to make delayed registration of births and deaths more stringent by requiring an order from a judicial magistrate (first class) for registrations made more than two years after the event, was passed by voice vote in less than three minutes amid disruptions in the House.

The legislation was taken up for consideration and passage after the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon with BJP MP Dilip Saikia in the Chair. It was passed amid sloganeering by Opposition members, several of whom trooped into the Well of the House demanding the presence of home minister Amit Shah.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after its passage, the House was adjourned for the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after its passage, the House was adjourned for the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Rijiju criticises Opposition

Rijiju said Opposition members should not blame the government for passing bills without discussion when they themselves chose not to participate in debates.

“You say that the government passes bills by steamrolling them through... You cannot make this allegation, because you have missed your opportunity. ... Mr. Chairman, I only wish to say that regarding any bills we bring forward in the future... ...if you create such a ruckus over them as well, it will not be good at all. ... Therefore, please cooperate and do not create a ruckus,” Rijiju said in the House.

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“We wanted all Members of Parliament to participate in this. The timing for this was also decided in the Business Advisory Committee. You should not go outside later and ask why the bill was passed without discussion. You should not say that. We repeatedly asked all of you to come to this House for the discussion. The public has sent us to this House precisely to voice their concerns,” Rijiju added.

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The parliamentary affairs minister said he had repeatedly appealed to the Congress to participate in discussions on what he described as an important piece of legislation.

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“Yet, our colleagues from the Opposition did not participate in the discussion. It is unfortunate. Please do not do this in the future. The public will demand an answer from you..,” he said urging Opposition members to participate in debates on future legislation instead of creating disruptions.

The legislation was cleared for introduction by the Union Cabinet on July 20.