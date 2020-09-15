Biting hands that feed: Jaya Bachchan hits out at Kangana, Ravi Kishan

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:03 IST

Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut for what she said were attempts to defame the film industry.

The Samajwadi Party leader, while speaking in the Upper House, did not name anyone.

Jaya Bachchan’s remarks come a day after Ravi Kishan, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and popular Bhojpuri actor, said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. They also came after actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks calling Bollywood a “gutter”.

Bachchan said during Zero Hour that the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

Here is what she said:

* The Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter”. “People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate,” she said.

* Bachchan said she was “really embarrassed and ashamed” in a reference to Kishan’s statement in the Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. “Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai,” she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

* She said the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 500,000 people every day and indirect employment to 5 million people. “At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media” and there is no support from the government, she said.

* Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry. “I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language,” she said. “There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed,” she said.

* “I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services,” she said.

* “I think it is very, very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry,” she said, adding the industry brings international name and recognition besides a base for political ambitions.

* “Sir, I get very worked up and very emotional. I have too many things to say but you are not giving me enough time and opportunity,” she told Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. “I need protection, the industry needs the protection and support of the government,” she also said.

