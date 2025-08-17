BITS Pilani student found dead in hostel, institute says he ‘died in sleep’: Report

A 20-year-old student from BITS Pilani’s Goa campus was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday. The institute stated the death was “natural” and that he had “passed away in his sleep.” In a statement, the institute confirmed that the deceased was a third-year dual degree student of BE Computer Science and MSc Economics, with a CGPA close to 9. (Pic used for representation)(Shutterstock)

According to The Indian Express, police have begun inquest proceedings and said it appears to be a case of natural death. The incident was reported around 11.30 am, after which a team from Verna police station arrived on campus.

“The student was found lying on his bed in a sideward sleeping position. The previous night, he played table tennis on the campus and later returned to his room. The room was locked from the inside. When he did not answer the door on Saturday, the hostel authorities were informed. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem on Sunday,” a police officer was quoted as saying by publication.

“The BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus community is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students today. He was found in an unresponsive state on his bed when his room was opened at around 11am (on August16), and the medical team confirmed that he had passed away in his sleep. The police were informed and have initiated the required procedures to ascertain the cause of death, and we are fully cooperating,” the institute’s public relations officer Arjun Halarnkar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“His father called his friends to check about his son’s whereabouts, wherein they tried a lot to open the door of his hostel block which was locked from inside. They later checked from the ventilator and found the student lying on the bed,” Halarnkar added.

4th death case in 9 months

This marks the fourth student death reported at the BITS Pilani Goa campus in the past nine months. The previous three cases were suicides.

The campus drew attention in May when the institute initiated an internal inquiry following three suicides reported since December 2024.

The first case involved a 21-year-old second-year BE Computer Science and MSc Chemistry student from Uttar Pradesh, who died by suicide in December 2024. The second incident occurred in March 2025 and concerned a 20-year-old third-year dual degree student. The third case, reported in May 2025, involved a 20-year-old from Lucknow, a second-year dual degree student in MSc Chemistry and BE Electrical and Instrumentation, according to The TOI.

In response, the institute announced a series of measures aimed at easing academic pressure and improving student well-being.

These included overhauling the curriculum, expanding counselling services with professional psychologists, launching a 24×7 helpline, organising sessions with faculty to address student concerns, and introducing weekly psychiatrist consultations.

The authorities also assured that “students in distress were given flexibility to take examinations at a later time” and said new courses on mental and physical wellness and stress management would be part of the revised curriculum.