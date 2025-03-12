BJD hints at backing Oppn bloc as voter ID controversy heats up

On Tuesday, seven Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha gave notices under Rule 267 to suspend the day’s business to take up a discussion on the controversy surrounding the allegations of duplicate EPIC numbers. The surprising move, given the BJD’s earlier stand of not trooping into the Well of the House or taking a contentious stance, was seen as an effort to remove any ambiguity about the party’s affiliation with the Opposition bloc. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and others coming out of Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Shortly after the Chair turned down the notices, all seven lawmakers, led by floor leader Sasmit Patra, walked out in protest. “All seven MPs gave notices to discuss the issue of EPIC numbers, and a delegation also met the election commission seeking independent process audit of entire election process,” Patra said.

In Odisha, the party patriarch and former chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, following his meeting with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders TRB. Rajaa and Dayanidhi Maran, announced that his party will participate in the deliberations on the issue of delimitation in Chennai on March 22.

The BJD, which was counted as a “friendly party” to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, has signalled its position across the aisle.

“This is the first time that the BJD can be seen at various platforms. On the one hand, it is discussing floor management with the TMC and on the other it is agreeing to lend issue based support to the DMK...But at the same time it has kept its distance from the Congress,” said a senior party leader.

Just as it had chosen to remain outside the NDA, while giving issue-based support, the BJD has again opted to remain out of the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress. “We are strengthening other regional parties that do not have a base in Odisha and will go to the polls in 2026. At the same time, we are not aligning with the Congress, even though some of these regional parties are part of the INDIA bloc,” the leader said.

The party hopes its strategy to remain equidistant from the big blocs will pay off.

The BJD was not a part of the NDA between 2014 and 2024; but the party lent support to the ruling alliance on critical issues and helped it garner support for key bills --such as outlawing triple talaq and the Reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir Bill-- in the Upper House where it lacked numbers. In 2022, the party also supported Droupadi Murmu’s nomination for President with Patnaik issuing an appeal to legislators in Odisha to vote for her, irrespective of party lines.

But the 2024 polls changed the equations. After the party failed to retain power in the state and did not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha, the BJD gradually begun to make its presence felt in the Opposition camp. While it is not yet counted as a member of the INDIA bloc, it is seen as standing with the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the other allies in the Upper House.

The shift follows Patanaik’sinstruction to “play the role of a strong Opposition” following its loss in the 2024 assembly elections, albeit without overstepping the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette, said the senior party leader.

“BJD is known for not trooping into the Well...or raising slogans. Naveen Babu has been particular about maintaining decorum in the House. But we have to play the role of a healthy Opposition...” said the leader quoted above.

With Opposition parties such as the TMC having raised the issue of alleged irregularities in EPIC numbers, the BJD too has stepped up pressure.

On Tuesday, a delegation of BJD leaders met the election commission, demanding “an independent audit of the poll process”. The party said the poll panel should conduct this periodic “process audit” of the entire election process by independent auditors or the CAG, and make the report public.

“Develop a mechanism for involving citizens groups to co-monitor the election process from inception to the end. Put in a mechanism for conducting concurrent audit during polling at booth level as well as during counting after satisfactory completion of which the results should be declared. Concurrent audit can be done almost real-time so that there is no undue delay in the declaration of results,” the party’s memorandum to the EC said.