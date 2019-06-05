BJP activist among two killed in violence after local poll results in Telangana

At least two persons, including a BJP activist, were killed in clashes that erupted after results of local body elections in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district were declared on Tuesday night, police said.

BJP activist Prem Kumar was beaten to death in Dokur village of Mahabubnagar’s Devarakadra block. Kumar had allegedly heckled local TRS workers over their party’s defeat in local polls, police said.

Kumar was then allegedly attacked with iron rods that led to his death. The police have booked a murder case against TRS activist Srikanth Reddy and five others.

Following the incident, former minister and senior BJP leader DK Aruna and former MP A P Jitender Reddy called on the victim’s family. Aruna led a delegation of party leaders to district superintendent of police Rema Rajeswari and demanded justice for Kumar’s family.

In another incident, a woman Anasuya was run over by a speeding motorbike following clashes between TRS workers and another group led by an independent candidate. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by the son of a local sarpanch in Ramachandrapuram village.

Police said the victim is said to be closely related to the TRS candidate who won local polls in the village, defeating the independent candidate.

Senior TRS leader and minister Srinivas Goud, along with Telangana BC Welfare Association president M Srinivas visited the village. The district SP has also sent additional police to bring the tense situation under control.

