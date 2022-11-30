BJP alleges ‘security lapse’ during PM’s visit to TN for chess event

Chennai: Days after the AIADMK met the governor to complain against the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday did the same and alleged that the DMK-led government put Prime Minister Narendra Modi at risk due to “major security lapse” during his visit to Chennai on July 29 to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad.

“The event was held in a highly sensitive state like Tamil Nadu in the presence of many dignitaries, and extra security measures were needed, especially when our Honourable Prime Minister was visiting,” the BJP has submitted to the governor. “It has come to light that most of the hand-held metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the Security arrangement were not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement.”

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, led by senior party leaders, has requested the Governor in Raj Bhavan to instruct the DMK-led state government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and to take action against those found guilty. The party also requested an independent audit to be conducted on the inventory of security devices. “By compromising on the security devices, the State government has not just goofed up in ensuring a vital area is sanitised before a VVIP’s visit but has also missed providing the security personnel on the field with functional security devices, thus putting at risk our Honourable Prime Minister,” the party said. “This problem is also manifested in other places of strategic importance, such as Temples, Monuments, Government offices and places with large public gatherings. We are given to understand that the security devices installed in these areas will also need a thorough audit.”

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP also said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July visit, central agencies had pointed out the lapses. Subsequent to that the state police department issued a circular to all police stations demanding a status report of all security devices. “Unfortunately, this status report should have been called before our Honourable Prime Minister visited the state,” the BJP said.

The party, like its ally AIADMK, also raised the recent Coimbatore blast which had occurred on October 23 and is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, the riots which broke out following the suicide of a school student in Kallakurichi in July. The BJP also added that they have “submitted with evidence” the involvement of ADGP Intelligence, Davidson Devaasirvatham, charging that he had issued fake passports during his tenure in Madurai district.

“He continues to head a very sensitive department which continues to fail in its basic duty of protecting our state and its citizens,” BJP said. “The Law and order of the State is deteriorating with every passing day. The Tamil Nadu State Government had not attended to the specific intelligence input shared by the Central Intelligence authorities, which resulted in the Coimbatore suicide bomb attack... The DMK Government in power continues to use the State Intelligence Department to settle their political scores, not for professional reasons.”