BJP ally Athawale opposes Maharashtra govt's 'love jihad' law plan: ‘It’s wrong to…'

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday opposed the Maharashtra government's move to draft a law to stop “love jihad”, PTI reported. Union minister Ramdas Athawale.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

"It is wrong to call interfaith unions as love jihad. There should be a provision to prevent conversions. Steps should be taken to prevent disruption of social and religious harmony," the Union minister for social justice and empowerment told reporters.

Athawale, whose party is a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers everyone as equal and has initiated welfare measures for all.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers everyone as equal and has initiated welfare measures for all. Muslims also benefit. PM Modi is against extremist Muslims and not the community," the Republican Party of India (A) chief was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read | No issue with interfaith marriages, but deceitful alliances must end: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

On February 14, the Maharashtra government set up a committee under state police chief Rashmi Shukla to prepare a draft for a law “to prevent love jihad and fraudulent or forced conversions”.

Nothing wrong with interfaith marriages: Devendra Fadnavis



Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was nothing wrong with interfaith marriages, but steps need to be taken against matrimonial alliances through fraud and false identity.

“The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. And even in a state like Maharashtra, we are constantly seeing that such cases are increasing,” Fadnavis said.

He added: "First of all, we all should understand that it is not wrong for a person of one religion to marry a person of another religion. But marrying someone by lying and showing false identity is wrong. These incidents that are happening are very serious, action must be taken on this."

(Inputs from PTI)