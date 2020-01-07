e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / BJP ally IPFT begins indefinite agitation for separate state, exemption from CAA in Tripura

The sit-in demonstration started at Dukmali Bazaar in Khumulwng, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:07 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Citizens hold placards as they raise slogans during a protest in Agartala ahead of the Parliament approving the against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).
The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), alliance partner of ruling BJP began their indefinite sit-in-demonstration on Monday in protest against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanding a separate state of Tipraland for the indigenous people.

Revenue minister and IPFT president NC Debbarma said, “The interests of the indigenous people would be compromised if CAA is implemented in Tripura and allowing foreign nationals to settle here.”

Tripura shares a border with Bangladesh.

On December 9, the IPFT observed a 24-hour strike seeking Tripura’s exemption from the CAA.

Later, they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on December 12 to discuss the issue. But they are yet to get a call for a second round of discussion.

When asked about Tipraland, Debbarma and other leaders said they feel that fulfillment of their separate statehood demand would solve all problems and crisis of the indigenous community.

Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Act (JMACAA), a forum of Tripura’s few political parties and social organizations of indigenous people will hold a demonstration on Tuesday protesting against the CAA.

