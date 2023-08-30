Tripura by-polls: College mates in fray as BJP, CPI(M) look for gains

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition returned to power in Tripura with a wafer-thin majority of 32 seats in a 60-member assembly in March, making the by-polls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats on September 5 crucial. Wresting Dhanpur is seen as a prestige battle for the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) as former chief minister Manik Sarkar represented it for four consecutive terms until he opted out of the last assembly polls. The by-polls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats will be held on September 5. (PTI)

CPI(M) has again fielded Kaushik Chanda, who lost the Dhanpur seat to BJP nominee and Union minister Pratima Bhowmik. The BJP has named his college mate Bindu Debnath as its candidate for the by-poll.

The by-poll to Dhanpur was necessitated due Bhowmik’s to resignation to retain her Union minister’s post. The Boxanagar seat was left vacant after CPI(M) lawmaker Samsul Haque’s death in July.

The CPI(M) has fielded candidates for both seats against the BJP while two independent candidates are also in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

Chanda said he has been going door to door and was trying to reach out to the voters they could not in February. “Our workers are visiting the voters whom we reached out to last time with leaflets. We are focusing on door-to-door campaigns and corner meetings in markets,” said Chanda, 42.

Chanda said he sensed an element of fear during his campaign with voters wondering whether they would be able to vote. “I faced such questions from people. But we are hopeful that the people will be able to vote.”

Chanda said he is hopeful of wresting the seat as he has the support of the indigenous voters. “We are hopeful of good results. If I win, I shall work to improve roads, and hospitals and ensure employment.”

He said he shares a cordial relationship with Debnath despite subscribing to opposite ideologies. “We studied together in college. Apart from politics, we have friendly relations and talk to each other whenever we meet.”

Debnath said a lack of development in Dhanpur despite being the constituency of the state’s longest-serving chief minister paved the way for BJP’s victory last time. “I am getting immense support from people. People will vote for development. In Dhanpur, road conditions are very bad. We lost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic [during BJP’s first term] and our government got little time for development.”

He said the indigenous voters who supported TIPRA Motha last time were also with them this time. “They understand that they would get nothing from TIPRA Motha,” he said.

Debnath was associated with Congress’s student wing during his college days before joining the Revolutionary Socialist Party, a constituent of the previous Left Front in 2004. He joined the BJP in 2014.

Debnath said as a classmate, he shared notes with Chnada and that they share friendly ties.

