BJP's Annamalai praises Shashi Tharoor, slams Rahul Gandhi: 'One speaks for India, another for offshore masters'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while giving a stamp of approval to Shashi Tharoor. Annamalai gave a stamp of approval for Tharoor's remarks on US tariffs.(@annamalai_k)

Annamalai took to social media platform X to compare the statements given by the two Congress leaders on US President Donald Trump's tariffs and the India-US trade deal negotiations.

What BJP's Annamalai said

Reacting to both the leaders' statements, Annamalai said that one had spoken in India's interests, while the other had spoken for “offshore masters”. “One spoke for India's Interest, and the other spoke in a tone that would please his offshore masters,” Annamalai said.

“When the world acknowledges India as the only bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon, here is the leader of the opposition who feels otherwise,” the BJP leader continued.

He added that Rahul Gandhi was “blind to India's rise” and “eager to echo foreign voices that undermine it”.

What Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor said

Rahul Gandhi, in response to Trump's remark claiming India was a “dead economy”, said the US President was “right”. “Everyone knows this except the Prime Minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi said he was “glad” that Trump had “stated a fact”, adding that the BJP had “finished the economy to help Adani.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was asked about the trade negotiations between India and US. The Thiruvananthapuram MP called it “challenging”, while saying that India needs to “diversify” its markets outside of America.

“We are not out of options,” Tharoor said, adding that if America had “unreasonable” demands, India would have to move elsewhere.

“That is the strength of India; we are not a totally export dependent economy like China,” Tharoor said. He further said that India has a strong domestic market, adding that strong support must be given to negotiators so that they reach the best deal possible.