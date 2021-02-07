BJP announces candidates for Delhi municipal bypolls

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi, a day after the AAP and the Congress announced their candidates.

The BJP has fielded mostly local leaders to test waters in the bypolls, which is seen a precursor to the municipal polls in the national capital next year.

The BJP has fielded its mandal president from Rohini - C, Rajesh Goyal, against AAP’s Ram Chander, former MLA from Bawana, and Congress’ Mewati Barwala from ward number 32N (Rohini-C).

The contest here is going to be interesting, as Congress and BJP have fielded two first-timers against a former AAP MLA. This is considered to be an AAP stronghold, as the former councillor, Jai Bhagwan, is now AAP MLA from Bawana. Ram Chander won the assembly bypoll from Bawana in 2017 by defeating Ved Prakash, former AAP MLA from the constituency who had joined the BJP just before the bypoll in 2017.

For ward number 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi, BJP has fielded former councillor late Renu Jaju’s daughter-in-law, Surabhi Jaju. The bypoll on this seat was necessitated after Renu Jaju’s death two years back.

Though it is considered a BJP stronghold, it is going to be a tough fight as Jaju is pitted against AAP’s Sunita Mishra, who is party’s mohalla coordinator of the area and also secretary of AAP’s women’s wing in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, and Congress’ Mamta, who is contesting for the first time.

In ward 2-E (Trilokpuri), the contest will be between BJP’s Om Prakash Gugarwal, former party’s local unit president, and AAP’s Vijay Kumar, who has been the secretary of All India Safai Mazdoor Union, Congress’ local leader Bal Kishan. There is a large number of slum clusters in this ward which is an AAP stronghold. This was one of the 11 wards AAP won in 2017 municipal elections in East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For ward number 08-E (Kalyanpuri), the BJP has fielded Siya Ram Kanojia, a local party worker, against AAP’s Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam), a senior party leader from Kondli. “He has done remarkable work during the Covid pandemic. Bunty Gautam has been a part of the AAP from the time of its formation,” AAP said in a statement. The Congress has fielded Dharampal Maurya.

In Chauhan Bangar ward, the BJP has fielded Mohd. Nazir Ansari, former president of BJP’s minority wing in northeast district. He is pitted against Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and AAP’s Mohammad Isharaq Khan, former MLA from Seelampur.

Monday is the last day to file nominations and the bypolls will be held on February 28.