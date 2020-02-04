BJP apprises President Kovind about torture of two sisters in Bengal

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:50 IST

A 19-member delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appraised President Ram Nath Kovind of the barbaric incident in which two sisters in north Bengal were allegedly tied up, dragged down the road and beaten up by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader and his aides.

“We have apprised the President in writing how a teacher was tortured, tied up and dragged down the road. We have given him proof. Everyday such incidents are happening. Women are being raped and murdered. There is a total breakdown of law and order in West Bengal,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s Bengal unit president, while speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday after the meeting.

The delegation led by the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya comprised Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal.

“We have also apprised the President how schools in Bengal were not allowed to perform Sawarswati Puja this time. People are being murdered in the name of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the BJP is being held responsible,” said Ghosh.

Hindustan Times had reported on Monday that two sisters, who protested against building a village road on a private land, were allegedly tied up, dragged and beaten up by a Trinamool Congress-led panchayat leader and his aides at Dakshin Dinajpur district in north Bengal. BJO had claimed that the two women are supporters of the saffron party.

The TMC retorted asking the BJP to introspect about the status of women in states ruled by it.

“Please see how safe women are in BJP-ruled states. They don’t have any task in hand. They have won by a fluke,” said Partha Chatterjee, education minister of West Bengal.

On Monday, the a division bench of the Calcutta high court comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B Nair Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee had sought a report about the incident from state legal aid services, immediately.

While two persons could be arrested till Monday night in this connection, the TMC has already suspended the panchayat leader Amal Sarkar, the prime accused in the case.