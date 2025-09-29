BJP attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi after Asia Cup win: ‘On same side with Pakistan’

Amit Malviya, national in-charge of BJP's information and technology cell, has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not congratulating the Indian cricket team for its Asia Cup win against Pakistan. Malviya said that the Congress has restrained from making a statement for team India's win like it did after Indian armed forces targeted Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(@INCIndia)

“It seems India’s stunning win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final has left Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress in a comatose state. Just like after #OperationSindoor, when they couldn’t bring themselves to congratulate the Indian Army for its stupendous strikes," Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“They now appear to be waiting for permission from Mohsin Naqvi and their other handlers in Pakistan before joining the nation in celebrating the Indian cricket team’s success,” he wrote, referring to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Accusing the Congress of siding with India's rival and neighbour Pakistan, Malviya wrote on X, “Put that aside — not even a single social media post from Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home. Once again, Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress find themselves on the same side of the divide."

On Sunday, India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai which was followed by high drama in the post-match ceremony. The Indian side refused to take trophy from Pakistan's Naqvi, while Pakistan skipper termed India's action a “disrespect” to the game.

Referring to India's refusal to accept Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, Malviya said that Naqvi had insisted on presenting the trophy.

“India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them,” Malviya said in a post on X.