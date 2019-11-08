e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

BJP calls Mamata ‘Divider Didi’ over JEE row, asks her to apologise for lying

Taking to Twitter, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also posted a link of a clarification issued by the National Testing Agency on the objection raised by the West Bengal chief minister.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday dubbed Mamata Banerjee “Divider Didi”.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday dubbed Mamata Banerjee “Divider Didi”.(ANI)
         

Slamming Mamata Banerjee’s objection over the engineering entrance examination JEE being conducted `only’ in Gujarati besides English and Hindi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday dubbed her “Divider Didi”.

Taking to Twitter, Rupani also posted a link of a clarification issued by the National Testing Agency on the objection raised by the West Bengal chief minister.

“Dear #DividerDidi, people of your state need development not such divisive stunts. Now that the facts are out, you should apologise to the people for your lies!,” Rupani tweeted.

On Wednesday, Banerjee, in a series of tweets, asked why “injustice” is being meted out to other regional languages by conducting JEE (Main) only in Gujarati apart from English and Hindi.

“If Gujarati has to be there, then all regional languages including Bengali must be there,” she said.

The National Testing Agency’s clarification said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) started in 2013 with the idea that all states could use it for engineering admissions.

However, only Gujarat agreed to use JEE (Main) for state engineering colleges, therefore the paper was made available in Gujarati.

In 2014 Maharashtra opted for JEE, but it pulled out in 2016, so the provision of papers in Marathi was stopped, it said.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News