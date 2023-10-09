Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / '18 MPs including 4 ministers in 3 states': BJP fields heavyweights in assembly elections

'18 MPs including 4 ministers in 3 states': BJP fields heavyweights in assembly elections

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 09, 2023 08:57 PM IST

As per EC, Madhya Pradesh goes to poll on November 17, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17 and Rajasthan on November 23. The counting of votes will be on Dec 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released fresh list of candidates for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which will vote between November 7 and 23.With the latest list of candidates, the saffron party has fielded 18 MPs in the assembly polls till now, out of these four are Union ministers. The BJP has fielded seven MPs in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each and four in Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, while it is directly competing with Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,

On September 25, the BJP had released its second list of candidates, including three central ministers. Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has been fielded from Dimani in Morena district. The seat was won by the Congress in 2018 assembly election. The party's winning candidate Giriraj Dindotiya, a loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, had resigned from his seat to join the BJP. He had contested the seat on a BJP ticket and lost in the bypoll held in 2020. Besides Tomar, Prahlad Patel, minister of state for food processing is contesting from Narsingpur. The seat was won by the BJP in 2018. Minister for state for rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste will fight the elections from Niwas, a seat reserved for scheduled tribes. The seat was won by the Congress in 2018.

Rajasthan

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the first list released by the BJP, there are seven MPs including prominent faces. Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will contest from Jhotwara in Jaipur district. Diya Kumari, the sitting MP from Rajsamand, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

Vidhyadhar Nagar seat is currently held by BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi, a five-time MLA and son-in-law of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar will contest the elections from Mandawa, Alwar MP Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh, Jalore MP Devji Patel from Sanchore, and Kirori Lal Meena will fight from the Sawai Madhopur constituency.When asked about BJP fielding MPs in the assembly elections, Rathore said,""A new zeal comes among the workers that a few people who used to work with PM Modi and who PM Modi has seen carefully are being fielded in the Vidhan Sabha election. We are ready to fight a war, we will leave no seat, no morcha. This is a good message...This is a battle for this country".

Chhattisgarh

The saffron party released its second list of 64 candidates on Monday, more than two months after it unveiled its first list of 21 faces. In its first list, the BJP had announced the candidature of Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan. Union minister Renuka Singh, Gomati Sai and state BJP chief Arun Sao are the other MPs fielded for the assembly election. Former chief minister Dr. Raman Singh is contesting from his stronghold of Rajnandgaon.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh election rajasthan assembly election chhattisgarh assembly election bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP