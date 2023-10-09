'18 MPs including 4 ministers in 3 states': BJP fields heavyweights in assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released fresh list of candidates for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which will vote between November 7 and 23.With the latest list of candidates, the saffron party has fielded 18 MPs in the assembly polls till now, out of these four are Union ministers. The BJP has fielded seven MPs in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each and four in Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, while it is directly competing with Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,

On September 25, the BJP had released its second list of candidates, including three central ministers. Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has been fielded from Dimani in Morena district. The seat was won by the Congress in 2018 assembly election. The party's winning candidate Giriraj Dindotiya, a loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, had resigned from his seat to join the BJP. He had contested the seat on a BJP ticket and lost in the bypoll held in 2020. Besides Tomar, Prahlad Patel, minister of state for food processing is contesting from Narsingpur. The seat was won by the BJP in 2018. Minister for state for rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste will fight the elections from Niwas, a seat reserved for scheduled tribes. The seat was won by the Congress in 2018.

Rajasthan

In the first list released by the BJP, there are seven MPs including prominent faces. Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will contest from Jhotwara in Jaipur district. Diya Kumari, the sitting MP from Rajsamand, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

Vidhyadhar Nagar seat is currently held by BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi, a five-time MLA and son-in-law of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar will contest the elections from Mandawa, Alwar MP Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh, Jalore MP Devji Patel from Sanchore, and Kirori Lal Meena will fight from the Sawai Madhopur constituency.When asked about BJP fielding MPs in the assembly elections, Rathore said,""A new zeal comes among the workers that a few people who used to work with PM Modi and who PM Modi has seen carefully are being fielded in the Vidhan Sabha election. We are ready to fight a war, we will leave no seat, no morcha. This is a good message...This is a battle for this country".

Chhattisgarh

The saffron party released its second list of 64 candidates on Monday, more than two months after it unveiled its first list of 21 faces. In its first list, the BJP had announced the candidature of Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan. Union minister Renuka Singh, Gomati Sai and state BJP chief Arun Sao are the other MPs fielded for the assembly election. Former chief minister Dr. Raman Singh is contesting from his stronghold of Rajnandgaon.

