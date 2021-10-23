BJP celebrating deaths...: Nana Patole's dig over 1-bn vaccine coverage

A day after India celebrated the milestone of administering one billion (100 crore) Covid-19 vaccines, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday came down heavily on the central government. Patole said the Narendra Modi government did not take adequate measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, adding it was "unfortunate the BJP is now celebrating the deaths of people", reported PTI.

Patole also hit out at the Union government over other issues including unemployment, farm distress, inflation and the India-China standoff. He claimed China was intruding into our borders time and again but the Modi government continued to maintain a silence on these issues, PTI further reported.

Patole claimed the Centre is trying to divert attention by using central agencies to raid ministers in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. But the Maharashtra government is “giving it back”. Few MVA ministers and their family members recently came under the scanner of the central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax, including Nawab Malik and Ajit Pawar.

"However, to divert attention, the Centre is using probe agencies like ED but the MVA government in Maharashtra is giving it back," the news agency quoted Patole as saying.

Speaking about the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an arrested accused, Patole said the ruling BJP was trying to "divide Hindus and Muslims". He remarked the Centre was yet to take action on a massive consignment of drugs found in a port controlled by a “top industrialist”, pointing out the Mundra port drug seizure.

