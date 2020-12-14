e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP chief Nadda tests Covid-positive, in isolation

BJP chief Nadda tests Covid-positive, in isolation

Nadda’s recent visit to West Bengal had gotten much attention after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.
The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.(PTI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of Covid-19, and was found to be positive.

“My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test,” he said.

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

Nadda’s recent visit to West Bengal had gotten much attention after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those who wished Nadda a speedy recovery and good health was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time,” she tweeted

Many other political leaders, including Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, also wished for the BJP chief to recover soon.

tags
top news
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Fifth NFHS shows malnutrition and obesity on the rise
Fifth NFHS shows malnutrition and obesity on the rise
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake
Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake
Novelist John le Carre, who defined Cold War era, passes away
Novelist John le Carre, who defined Cold War era, passes away
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In