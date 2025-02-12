BJP claims ‘all is not well’ in Punjab amid protests against Kejriwal post Delhi election

After AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met with his party leaders from Punjab a day ago, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Wednesday alleged that all was not well in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state where there is a protest against Kejriwal, especially after he lost the recent Delhi Assembly election. BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh claimed Wednesday that everything was not well in the state led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, where there is a protest against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, particularly after he lost the most recent Delhi Assembly election, following his meeting with his party leaders from Punjab the previous day.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader pointed out that four of the 94 MLAs called for the meeting in Delhi did not turn up.

"It is very clear that all is not well in Punjab. There is a protest against Arvind Kejriwal especially after he lost elections in Delhi. 94 MLAs were called to the meeting but four MLAs did not come to the meeting. One MLA openly demanded to remove Bhagwant Mann from the CM post," RP Singh said.

Kejriwal met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs from the state on Tuesday.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday commented on AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with the party MLAs and said that calling a meeting shortly after the elections only showed that the party would break soon.

"The results were declared on February 8 and the movement has already started. Calling a meeting so soon shows that they will break soon. There will be mid-term polls in Punjab. When a party loses, there is a discussion within the state, other states are not called. They are worried that what happened in Delhi may be repeated in Punjab," Randhawa told ANI.

BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took a jab at Kejriwal and accused him of creating dissent within the party in a bid to become Punjab's Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides.

Reacting to this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday took a jibe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa's claims of rift in the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, and raised the question on the number of MLAs Congress party had in Delhi.

He also slammed Bajwa over his criticism of law and order in Punjab, and said the situation was better than most of the states.

"I would ask Pratap Singh Bajwa to count on how many MLAs they have in Delhi. The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that..." Mann said speaking to media persons.