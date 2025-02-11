'How many MLAs in Delhi’: Bhagwant Mann jabs Congress over ‘dissent’ claim

Refuting Congress's allegation of dissent within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the AAP leaders are united and fully committed to its cause. He also took a jibe at the Congress, asking how many MLAs the party has in Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with AAP MLAs talks to the media after a meeting with the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the Kapurthala House, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood going among people in the villages and towns in the state," Mann said.

"I would ask Pratap Singh Bajwa to count on how many MLAs they have in Delhi. The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that..." Mann said, speaking to the media.

Mann, who was in Delhi to attend a party meeting, made the remarks in response to claims by Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that over 30 AAP MLAs were in contact with Congress and could potentially switch sides.

Bajwa suggested that these MLAs were becoming disillusioned with AAP and felt that remaining in the party might not be politically beneficial.

Mann attended a meeting led by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at Kapurthala House in Delhi following the recent assembly election results.

The AAP meeting was attended by key party leaders including CM Mann, Punjab ministers, and MLAs, amid rumours of internal discontent within the AAP’s Punjab unit.

Mann further said that Punjab will be presented as a model state of development before the country ahead of the next assembly polls in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal convenes meeting of AAP leaders in Delhi

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday convened a meeting of key AAP leaders and MLAs at Kapurthala House.

The meeting came after AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said that such a meeting was being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare strategies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is our national convenor and such meetings are held at regular intervals. The meeting is being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare further strategies," Kang said speaking to ANI.

Punjab MLA Rupinder Singh said that the meeting was routine and was organized every two to three months.