BJP claims clash between RJD-Congress workers at INDIA rally: 'Quarrelsome alliance'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed that workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress clashed at the INDIA bloc's rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Claiming that the allies in Bihar threw chairs at each other, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Opposition's bloc was a "quarrelsome alliance". BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad(PTI file photo)

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the alliance was formed to score personal gains and there was no unity between its constituents.

"In the INDI Alliance rally in Ranchi today, the workers of RJD and Congress hit each other with chairs... We had already been saying that this is an alliance of personal gains. There are clashes and people are getting injured. Where is their unity? How will they unite the country when they are not united?" he said.

The BJP leader advised the parties to handle their workers.

"People are being jailed because of corruption... The country wants PM Narendra Modi and a stable government. Will the country run with such a quarrelsome alliance?" he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the rally was called to save corruption.

"The INDI Alliance gathered in Ranchi to save the Constitution, but it was a rally to save corruption. The INDI alliance has no vision. There is only confusion, ambition and politics of division. Workers of RJD, Congress and other parties attacked each other with lathi and stones... If this is their character for seat sharing even before coming to power, then what kind of 'jungle raj' will they bring if they come to power," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at the rally that Hemant Soren was arrested because he refused to part ways with the INDIA bloc.

"Hemant Soren was sent to jail for refusing to part ways with the INDIA bloc. Hemant Soren is a brave person who preferred going to jail rather than bowing down. BJP will be wiped out if it continues to terrorise tribals," Kharge said.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, who attended the INDIA bloc rally, said the Tihar authorities were plotting to kill her husband by not giving him insulin. She also said Kejriwal and Soren were arrested without guilt. "This is a dictatorship," she added.

