BJP claims Sonia Gandhi spooked by Rahul Gandhi's loss: 'Rae Bareli was...'

New Delhi: Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's move to Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said her nomination to the upper house of the parliament was "an admission of a looming defeat" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party also reminded the Congress of Rahul Gandhi's Amethi loss and said Rae Bareli was next. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, in Jaipur. (ANI Photo)

Amethi and Rae Bareli have been the Gandhi family's pocket boroughs. In a major political upset, BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general elections. Gandhi was elected as an MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sonia Gandhi, flanked by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, filed her Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan's Jaipur. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully were also present.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X that the move was her admission of defeat.

"After Congress’ crushing defeat in Amethi, Rae Bareli was next. Sonia Gandhi’s decision to opt for Rajya Sabha is an admission of a looming defeat," he wrote on X.

Also read: ‘Sonia Gandhi tired’: BJP leader Giriraj Singh's dig over Rajya Sabha nomination

Malviya said the Gandhis have deserted their strongholds.

“The Congress will draw a blank in UP, despite 11 seats offered by the SP (Samajwadi Party),” the BJP leader said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said Sonia Gandhi appeared to be tired.

“Sonia Gandhi is the biggest leader of Congress. Now, people will decide whether Congress is tired or Sonia Gandhi. We wish that she comes to Rajya Sabha,” Giriraj Singh told PTI.

Sonia Gandhi is expected to comfortably win the elections.

She served five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. She was first elected as an MP from Rae Bareli in 1999.

She will be the second leader from the Nehru-Gandhi family to join the Rajya Sabha. Indira Gandhi was a member of the Rajya Sabha between 1964 and 1967.